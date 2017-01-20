Fiji Time: 11:24 PM on Friday 20 January

Concern over drug use by students

Aqela Susu
Friday, January 20, 2017

THE use of tobacco, marijuana and kava by primary and secondary school students continues to be a growing concern for the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council (NSAAC).

NSAAC chief executive officer Manoa Senikarawa said this was an ongoing issue the council was working towards to eradicate from schools.

"The use of tobacco continues, the use of kava still continues and the use of marijuana still continues but not the hard drugs," he said.

"It's an ongoing thing and continues to be a concern for us and everyone.

"There are some cases of students smoking tobacco in our primary schools so it is therefore important for parents to know what their children are doing."

Into the first week of school this year, he said their focus would be to get community leaders and parents on board to assist them in dealing with the issue of drug consumption by school students.

"We are trying to target community leaders and parents.

"The indications are that parental engagement is important during the upbringing of a child because when the student gets to school, the child is already instilled with values taught to them from home.

"Our parents must come on board and work together with teachers to be able to set a good platform for the lives of their kids.

"It's not just a matter of sending your kids to school and getting them to understand that there should be a goal that needs to be targeted. They also need to spend quality time with their kids," said Mr Senikarawa.








