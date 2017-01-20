PM to request for funds

/ Front page / News

FIJI's stand at the Conference of Parties (COP 23) which will be held in Germany in November is to request for funding for smaller island nations already experiencing the effects of climate change.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comments in the iTaukei language while talking to members of the public present at the opening of Jeremiah College in Tacirua, Suva.

Mr Bainimarama said if Fiji did not act now, it was going to be one of the worst affected countries, thus the need to start negotiating with bigger nations to reduce carbon emission, which resulted in global warming.

He said it was important for Fiji to make a stand now on behalf of smaller island nations because of infrastructure developments.

He said if the issue of reducing carbon emission was not addressed now, these would only fast-track global warming which would affect future developments in the country.

He said every year in November, the UN called for a COP meeting and this was where Fiji had always been the voice of smaller island nations in the Pacific.

Mr Bainimarama said Germany had agreed to host COP 23 because Fiji did not have the facilities to host international conferences as such.

He said he would be travelling abroad frequently with a selected team to lobby for the reduction of carbon emissions.

Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu has been selected as the climate change ambassador and Fiji's ambassador to Brussels, Deo Saran will represent Fiji in all meetings on climate change in that country.

The funding that Fiji is requesting is for the construction of sea walls, planting of food for food security, the relocation of villages usually affected by flooding in Fiji and for other Pacific Island countries.