Fiji's chairmanship backed by 21 forum member States

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alexander O'Connor (right) speaks with delegates at the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Sigatoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

TWENTY-ONE member States of the Asia- Pacific Parliamentarian Forum have backed Fiji's chairmanship of COP23 at the UN Convention on Climate Change in Germany in November.

Former Japanese Foreign Minister and the son of the APPF founder, Hirofumi Nakasone said Fiji held an important position when it was chosen to chair the November COP23 meeting in Bonn.

"I want to congratulate Fiji for being chosen to chair these very important meetings and we in Japan and the rest of the APPF member countries support Fiji in their continued efforts to show the world the impact of climate change on regional countries," he said.

After a three-day meeting in Sigatoka, members of the APPF agreed to strengthen co-operation on climate change.

Under the resolution, the forum agreed to reaffirm each member state's commitment on each respective Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) on climate change.

The forum also called upon other nations to ratify and deposit their instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval, accession to the Paris Agreement to accelerate their domestic procedures to join the Agreement.

APPF executive committee chairman, Canadian Senator Joseph Day said the resolution on climate change was relevant to most member States of the forum.

"Climate change is another area that a lot of countries were very concerned about," he said.

"They were willing to draft resolutions for future work and basically co-operation between member States to address the impact of climate change on their country."