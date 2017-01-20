Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 20 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji's chairmanship backed by 21 forum member States

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, January 20, 2017

TWENTY-ONE member States of the Asia- Pacific Parliamentarian Forum have backed Fiji's chairmanship of COP23 at the UN Convention on Climate Change in Germany in November.

Former Japanese Foreign Minister and the son of the APPF founder, Hirofumi Nakasone said Fiji held an important position when it was chosen to chair the November COP23 meeting in Bonn.

"I want to congratulate Fiji for being chosen to chair these very important meetings and we in Japan and the rest of the APPF member countries support Fiji in their continued efforts to show the world the impact of climate change on regional countries," he said.

After a three-day meeting in Sigatoka, members of the APPF agreed to strengthen co-operation on climate change.

Under the resolution, the forum agreed to reaffirm each member state's commitment on each respective Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) on climate change.

The forum also called upon other nations to ratify and deposit their instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval, accession to the Paris Agreement to accelerate their domestic procedures to join the Agreement.

APPF executive committee chairman, Canadian Senator Joseph Day said the resolution on climate change was relevant to most member States of the forum.

"Climate change is another area that a lot of countries were very concerned about," he said.

"They were willing to draft resolutions for future work and basically co-operation between member States to address the impact of climate change on their country."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bad weather approaches
  2. Drug raid in North
  3. Fire destroys garment facility
  4. Bills rebuff
  5. PM to request for funds
  6. Coral Coast 7s impress greats
  7. Five Fiji Babaas players join sevens extended squad
  8. New year in tents for students
  9. No say on chiefly title disputes
  10. Concern over drug use by students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  7. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)
  8. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Mourning period ends for the late Roko Tui Bau Saturday (14 Jan)