Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 20 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New year in tents for students

Alisi Vucago
Friday, January 20, 2017

ABOUT 45 students from Dawasamu District School in Tailevu are still learning in tents after the start of the new school year earlier this week.

They have been using tents after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston ravaged their classrooms in February last year.

Year 4 and Year 5 students had full attendance yesterday despite having to learn in two different tents and enduring the harsh weather conditions.

The tents have not been durable enough to control the rain from entering and neither are they properly ventilated to keep the children cool on a humid day.

Teachers were innovative and put two damaged blackboards together to ensure students can be taught.

Challenges faced by the school post Winston have not dampened the students' spirits to learn. The primary school caters for nine villages in the Dawasamu District.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bad weather approaches
  2. Drug raid in North
  3. Fire destroys garment facility
  4. Bills rebuff
  5. PM to request for funds
  6. Coral Coast 7s impress greats
  7. Five Fiji Babaas players join sevens extended squad
  8. New year in tents for students
  9. No say on chiefly title disputes
  10. Concern over drug use by students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  7. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)
  8. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Mourning period ends for the late Roko Tui Bau Saturday (14 Jan)