New year in tents for students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Year five students of Dawasamu Distict School inside a tent during the second day at school yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

ABOUT 45 students from Dawasamu District School in Tailevu are still learning in tents after the start of the new school year earlier this week.

They have been using tents after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston ravaged their classrooms in February last year.

Year 4 and Year 5 students had full attendance yesterday despite having to learn in two different tents and enduring the harsh weather conditions.

The tents have not been durable enough to control the rain from entering and neither are they properly ventilated to keep the children cool on a humid day.

Teachers were innovative and put two damaged blackboards together to ensure students can be taught.

Challenges faced by the school post Winston have not dampened the students' spirits to learn. The primary school caters for nine villages in the Dawasamu District.