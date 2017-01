Fiji 7s team to Wellington named

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji 7s team to Wellington. Picture: FT Online

Update: 5:29PM THE Fiji Rugby Union has selected the team to participate in the second leg of the 2016/2017 HSBG World Rugby Sevens in Wellington and Sydney.

Included in 14-member squad are five players who just returned from the Sudamerica Tournament in South America, Mesulame Kunavula, Nacanieli Labalaba, Kalioni Nasoko, Amenoni Nasilasila and Alivereti Veitokani.

Kunavula and Labalaba will be making their debut during the tour to Wellington and Sydney. Osea Kolinisau will captain the team.

The Wellington 7s will be held next weekend.

Jasa Veremulua

Sevuloni Mocenacagi

Setareki Bituniyata

Nemani Nagusa

Kalioni Nasoko

Mesulame Kunavula

Jerry Tuwai

Vatemo Ravouvou

Osea Kolinisau (C)

Alifereti Veitokani

Amenoni Nasilasila

Samisoni Viriviri

Nacanieli Labalaba

Joeli Lutumailagi