Natewa's focus to rid drug-related problems

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vunivalu of Natewa Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau who is also the chairman for the Natewa District Crime Prevention Committee. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 4:47PM THE Natewa District Crime Prevention Committee will continue its focus on the spiritual and personal development of youths to address drug-related problems in the area.

Committee chairman and Vunivalu of Natewa Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau said awareness programs would continue for youths in villages around the district.

Ratu Ifereimi said 7s rugby tournaments would also be scheduled to keep youths in the villages occupied.

He said they were eyeing development projects in the district and connecting youth groups with development partners to enable them to earn revenue for themselves and their families.