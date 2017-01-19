Fiji Time: 11:19 PM on Thursday 19 January

Ryan takes up Wales consultancy role

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Update: 4:42PM OLYMPICS gold medal winning 7s coach Ben Ryan has taken a consultancy role with Wales.

According to Stuff.co.nz, the Englishman has been chased for his services since leaving Fiji in the wake of their historic Olympics success at the Rio Games in Brazil last year.

The Welsh Rugby Union head of rugby performance, Geraint John, was quoted in Stuff saying: "Ben Ryan's appointment is a real coup for Welsh rugby. He is a much sought-after high performance coach, who has been courted around the globe since his significant successes with the Fijian national sevens side."

"We are particularly interested in benefiting from the meticulous attention to detail and major planning experience which Ben showed to maximum effect during the Olympics in Rio."

Ryan will start work in Wales immediately.








