Jack's fire: NFA acknowledges support from agencies

+ Enlarge this image Flames engulf the Jack's of Fiji garment production facility this morning. Picture: NITIKA KUMAR/FT NADI

Update: 4:29PM THE National Fire Authority (NFA) has acknowledged the support of various agencies in containing a fire at the Jack's of Fiji garment factory in Nadi today.

In a statement, the NFA stated six fire trucks were engaged to put out the fire, four of which were from the Nadi Fire Station and two from Lautoka.

"NFA acknowledges the support of the other agencies for providing support to fire fighters, including the Nadi Town Council for deploying their 10,000 litre water tank and Airports Fiji Limited for providing two fire appliances from the Nadi Airport," NFA stated.

Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro had earlier said today that while 144 employees were safely evacuated, six workers received treatment for smoke inhalation.