Stinson Parade waterway: No-Go zone

VISHAAL KUMAR
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Update: 4:15PM PEOPLE using the waterway beneath the Stinson Parade Bridge in Suva have been warned by the Fiji Roads Authority not to use the route.

FRA program manager Bridges and Jetties Nixon Toremana said the bridge and the waterway beneath the bridge was a strictly a no-go zone.

Mr Toremana said despite warning signs and notices, people still could be seen using the route. 

He added the FRA was working closely with the Fiji Police Force and the Suva City Council (SCC) to stop fishermen from crossing underneath the bridge.

"The demolition work to remove the existing structure is underway and the FRA had also issued delivering letters to vendors using the fish market highlighting safety issues and the closure of this waterway and Stinson Parade site prior to construction of the bridge," Mr Toremana said.

He said FRA wanted to ensure the demolition process continued without any mishaps.








