FRA to identify suitable contractor

VISHAAL KUMAR
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Update: 4:08PM FIJI Roads Authority general manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes says the FRA is in the process of identifying suitable local contractors to carry out maintenance work on faulty lights around the country.

He said the tenders closed last week and would be evaluated for the award before the end of the month.

"We are currently transitioning our streetlights maintenance service providers and at present have a total of 9 streetlight tenders out to market," Mr Goes said.

He said the FRA had tenders out for the maintenance and repairs of 7 different areas throughout the country.

At present, suitable qualified staff from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport are attending to some localised light faults.








