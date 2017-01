/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rabi Island Women's group president Terikano Takesau with pots of Virgin Coconut Oil in the factory. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 4:00PM THE Virgin Coconut Oil factory on Rabi made a good profit last year.

The factory, run by the Rabi Island Women's group, started in 2014 and has been successful.

Group's president Terikano Takesau said the increased number of clients had resulted in increased profit.

"Our clients now include hotels and big businesses that buy our products for their hotel use and 2016 was a very positive year for us," Ms Takesau said.