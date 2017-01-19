Fiji Time: 11:20 PM on Thursday 19 January

Rewa Rice records high yield

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Update: 3:51PM FIJI'S Rewa Rice Mill recorded a high yield of rice last year from its mill in Dreketi on Vanua Levu compared to the last five years.

The company's board chairman, Raj Sharma, said that last year, the mill processed a total of 955 tonnes of rice. 

Mr Sharma said in 2015, the mill yielded a total of 724 tonnes of rice. 

He attributed increased production last season to mill operations, which was extended to seven days a week.

Fact File:

Tonnage of rice from 2011 to 2014 :

* 2014 - 486 tonnes;

* 2013 - 609 tonnes;

* 2012 - 576 tonnes;

* 2011 -  411 tonnes.








