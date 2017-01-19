Fiji Time: 11:20 PM on Thursday 19 January

Officers learn giant clam spawning, hatchery

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Update: 3:32PM TECHNICAL skills need to be passed on to the young officers so they are able to continue with the great work that has been carried out so far on giant clam spawning and hatchery.

Deputy secretary for the Ministry of Fisheries Sanaila Naqali made the comment while opening a two-week workshop on giant clam spawning and hatchery skills development at the Lami Fisheries Station for 50 young fisheries officers.

"You have an important task for the next few weeks to learn all that you can on the giant clams and its reproduction period and you must know that no one else in Fiji apart from the ministry has the technical expertise to carry out giant clam stock enhancement and restoration work," Mr Naqali said.

He told the officers that they needed to conserve, as well as protect the ecosystems, its distinct habitat units and its associated flora and fauna.

Government's emphasis on aquaculture was highlighted by the fact that every year it spent an average of about $1.5million in various aquaculture projects ranging from seaweed farming, pearl farming, aquaculture infrastructure development, mari-culture, freshwater and brackish-water project activities.

Giant clam hatchery production and propagation by the Fisheries department was first undertaken at Makogai Island from 1998.

The 50 participants will be traveling to Makogai Island later this week for the practical sessions.








