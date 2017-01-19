Fiji Time: 11:19 PM on Thursday 19 January

FRA clears landslide debris on Rabi

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Update: 3:22PM THE Fiji Roads Authority has cleared the roads on Rabi Island that were affected by landslide.

Rabi Island administrator Karia Christopher said landslides around the island blocked off roads as piles of mud slipped onto the road.

"We could not travel on road for about two weeks after the landslides caused by the Tropical Depression early this month and everyone had to go by boat," Mr Christopher said.

"But we are thankful to the FRA for helping us in this first week of school because the students wouldn't have to travel by boat to school."








