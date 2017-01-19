FRA clears landslide debris on Rabi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Road works have started on Rabi Island by the FRA. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 3:22PM THE Fiji Roads Authority has cleared the roads on Rabi Island that were affected by landslide.

Rabi Island administrator Karia Christopher said landslides around the island blocked off roads as piles of mud slipped onto the road.

"We could not travel on road for about two weeks after the landslides caused by the Tropical Depression early this month and everyone had to go by boat," Mr Christopher said.

"But we are thankful to the FRA for helping us in this first week of school because the students wouldn't have to travel by boat to school."