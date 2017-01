/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The inferno engulf the Jack's of Fiji's garment production facility in Nadi. Picture: NIKITA KUMAR/FT NADI

Update: 2:54PM SIX employees of the Jack's of Fiji's garment factory are receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro has confirmed.

She said 144 employees who were in the building which was destroyed by a fire this morning were evacuated safely.

Ms Naisoro said the cause and cost of damage was yet to be established.