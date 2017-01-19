Nadi shops resume operations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Flames engulf the Jack's of Fiji garment production facility this morning. Picture: NITIKA KUMAR/FT NADI

Update: 2:06PM SOME shops along the main street in Nadi Town closed early today after a major fire broke out at the Jack's of Fiji garment production facility this morning.

Fortunately, the adjacent buildings were spared, thanks to the efforts of fire fighters who worked tirelessly to contain the inferno.

Streets were cordoned off to members of the public with Police tightening movement in the area.

By midday, some shops resumed operations after Police and the National Fire Authority declared the area safe for movement.