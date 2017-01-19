Fiji Time: 11:19 PM on Thursday 19 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nadi shops resume operations

SHAYAL DEVI
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Update: 2:06PM SOME shops along the main street in Nadi Town closed early today after a major fire broke out at the Jack's of Fiji garment production facility this morning.

Fortunately, the adjacent buildings were spared, thanks to the efforts of fire fighters who worked tirelessly to contain the inferno.

Streets were cordoned off to members of the public with Police tightening movement in the area.

By midday, some shops resumed operations after Police and the National Fire Authority declared the area safe for movement.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town
  2. Tribunal rules on title
  3. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named
  4. Facebook defamation
  5. Future stars
  6. Date set for national census
  7. Fire destroys Jacks Fiji warehouse
  8. Fijian inclusion in French Six Nations squad
  9. Champion on track in youth 7s
  10. Put differences aside, says chief

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  8. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  9. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)