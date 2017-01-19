Fijian inclusion in French Six Nations squad

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image French-based rugby player Virimi Vakatawa has been named in the 2017 Six Nations squad. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:57PM FIJIANS Noa Nakaitaci and Virimi Vakatawa have again been included in the French 2017 Six Nations squad named yesterday.

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Nakaitaci played for the Fiji Schoolboys team in 2009 and was later selected in the Lautoka senior rugby side for the national provincial competition.

He plays for Clermont in the French Top 14 league.

Nakaitaci made his debut for France in 2015 and has played 10 tests for the team.

Vakatawa, a former student of Nasinu Secondary School, has been a key member of the French national sevens team in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series since he made his first appearance in 2013.

In 2016, Vakatawa was selected in the French team for the Six Nations competition and made eight appearances for the national side.

France coach Guy Noves has named 32 players in his squad.

France faces defending Six Nations champion England in the opening match of the competition on February 4.