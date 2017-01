/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Senator Claire Moore. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:46PM AUSTRALIAN Senator and the Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Claire Moore, visited vendors at the Lautoka Municipal market earlier today.

The Senator sought to see developments undertaken at the Lautoka market following the construction of the new market wing and accommodation room funded by Australian Aid.

The developments were coordinated as an initiative by UN Women through their Markets for Change project.