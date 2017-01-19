Fiji Time: 11:19 PM on Thursday 19 January

Volleyball federation begins coaching program

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Update: 1:38PM THE Fiji Volleyball Federation started its three-day community coaching program at the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) headquarters in Suva today.

PVP manager Semaima Lagilagi said their program was sponsored by the Australian government but was facilitated by the Oceania Sports Education Program (OSEP).

"The objective of the training is to upskill our local coaches and just to get them to learn more about the quality and the responsibilities that they have when they are out there in the communities coaching clubs and associations," Lagilagi said.

She said the OSEP coaching program would help their officials identify the important role they played in the development and growth of the game.








