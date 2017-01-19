Fiji Time: 11:20 PM on Thursday 19 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Professor commends UniFiji curricula

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Update: 1:30PM THE Department of Education at UniFiji is very well positioned to offer holistic curricula, which provide experiences that empower students to graduate with skills relevant to the needs of Fiji.

Associate Professor Charles Kivunja of the University of New England made the comment after making external reviews on the validity of the programs at UniFiji in the Fiji context.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor Professor Prem Misir, Dr Kivunja said: "The curricula align well with the accreditation of the Fiji Higher Education Commission, where relevant, and fully meet the Fiji Qualifications Framework and requirements specified by the University of Fiji."

He said he was pleased to see some essential skills such as ICT literacy as part of the program because those were essential skills for successful work in the 21st century.

"I was pleased to see a number of programs include units that teach critical thinking and problem solving skills, interpersonal skills, ICT literacy, entrepreneurial skills, awareness of global issues and consciousness to environmental issues, as these graduate attributes are part of the skills essential for successful work and cohabitation of the 21st century," Dr Kivunja said.

Meanwhile, Dr Wahab Ali, the Dean of The School of Humanities and Arts said he was very pleased with the results.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town
  2. Tribunal rules on title
  3. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named
  4. Facebook defamation
  5. Future stars
  6. Date set for national census
  7. Fire destroys Jacks Fiji warehouse
  8. Fijian inclusion in French Six Nations squad
  9. Champion on track in youth 7s
  10. Put differences aside, says chief

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  8. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  9. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)