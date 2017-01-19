Professor commends UniFiji curricula

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:30PM THE Department of Education at UniFiji is very well positioned to offer holistic curricula, which provide experiences that empower students to graduate with skills relevant to the needs of Fiji.

Associate Professor Charles Kivunja of the University of New England made the comment after making external reviews on the validity of the programs at UniFiji in the Fiji context.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor Professor Prem Misir, Dr Kivunja said: "The curricula align well with the accreditation of the Fiji Higher Education Commission, where relevant, and fully meet the Fiji Qualifications Framework and requirements specified by the University of Fiji."

He said he was pleased to see some essential skills such as ICT literacy as part of the program because those were essential skills for successful work in the 21st century.

"I was pleased to see a number of programs include units that teach critical thinking and problem solving skills, interpersonal skills, ICT literacy, entrepreneurial skills, awareness of global issues and consciousness to environmental issues, as these graduate attributes are part of the skills essential for successful work and cohabitation of the 21st century," Dr Kivunja said.

Meanwhile, Dr Wahab Ali, the Dean of The School of Humanities and Arts said he was very pleased with the results.