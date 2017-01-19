Rape suspect walks; insufficient evidence

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rape suspects walk because of insufficient evidence. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:25PM A 53-YEAR-old man who was charged for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl during a drinking party at his house in Narere, Nasinu last November walked away a free man today.

This after the State filed a nolle prosequi before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva against Savenaca Elliot.

Nolle prosequi means "be unwilling to pursue" or it describes a prosecutor's decision to voluntarily discontinue criminal charges either before trial or before a verdict is rendered.

Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo who had represented Mr Elliot in this matter said they had maintained since the bail hearing that there was insufficient and incredible evidence against his client.

Justice Perera then dismissed the case and the defendant was discharged from the allegation of rape against him.