Online petition to ban paraquat

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image An online petition is being organised to completely ban the use of this chemical in the country. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:20PM FIJI'S Agricultural Ministry does not support the ban of paraquat in Fiji despite an ongoing online petition gathering support to ban the chemical.

Ministry's permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said the chemical was an important weedicide used by farmers in the country.

"Paraquat is only used for weed control. The paraquat container label contains basic information on the trade name, application rate, target weeds/crops and clearly states that it is only recommended for weed control," Mr Singh said.

Animals Fiji managing co-founder Casey Quimby said the petition started on January 5 and will run until the petition has collected its goal of 10,000 signatures.

"Ultimately, Animals Fiji is seeking a total ban on the use of paraquat, which is banned in 32 countries already," Ms Quimby said.

"Hundreds of dogs, cats and goats have been poisoned over the past few years in Fiji and individuals continue to illegally bait dogs regardless of the fact the Ministry of Agriculture has not authorised or support population control by this means.

"There are several alternatives to the use of paraquat and Animals Fiji would of course be happy to work with the ministry to find a solution that would work for farmers, animals and the public alike."

The petition has so far received 2900 of its 10,000 goal of online signatures.