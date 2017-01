/ Front page / News

Update: 12:55PM THE Rewa Football Association will have their annual general meeting on January 29.

Association will not have any election but will discuss on the plans moving forward with the team also competing in the OFC Champions League in March.

Secretary Rohitesh Prasad said there would be appointments made for the patron, vice-patron and an auditor.

The meeting takes place at Saraswati Primary School in Manoca, Nausori.