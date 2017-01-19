SPTO appoints new tourism manager

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SPTO's new manager for Sustainable Tourism Development Christina Leala-Gale. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:07PM SAMOAN national Christina Leala-Gale has today been appointed manager of Sustainable Tourism Development for South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO).

Ms Leala‐Gale will be responsible for strengthening SPTO's work in the area of sustainable tourism development.

SPTO chief executive officer Chris Cocker, in welcoming her to the organisation, said: "Christina joins SPTO with a wealth of experience in various areas such as sustainable development, tourism planning, project management and climate change to name a few."

He said Ms Leala‐Gale was bringing more than 14 years of experience to the position.