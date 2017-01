/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Jack's of Fiji garment production facility engulfed in flames. Picture: NIKITA KUMAR/FT NADI

Update: 12:04PM THE Jacks Fiji Warehouse in Nadi Town has been completely destroyed by a fire this morning which is still threatening nearby building.

Fire fighters are at this moment trying to contain the large blaze from spreading to other properties.

The Fiji Times photographer Reinal Chand is at the scene reporting that the warehouse has been completely engulfed in flames with neighbouring shops partly damaged.

He said shops adjacent and near the warehouse have been evacuated as a result.