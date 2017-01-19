Fire breaks out in Nadi Town

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A building on fire in Nadi Town. Picture: SUPPLIED/FACEBOOK

Update: 11:22AM A HUGE fire broke out in Nadi Town this morning.

Smoke and flames billowing from the building, located near the Jack's of Fiji building, has attracted hordes of people to the area.

Fire fighters are also at the scene trying to control the flames and stop it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Images and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The fire is believed to have started in the main garment and warehouse facility belonging to the retail shop.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they were awaiting more information on the incident.