Peace, stability through cooperation: Konrote

Update: 10:41AM REGIONAL peace and stability is only assured when nations cooperate on issues of common interest, and when they appreciate the unique strengths of their regional partners and use their great diversity for the benefit of everyone.

Fijian president Major General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote made this statement while officially closing the 25th Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) at Natadola last night.

He said the Asia Pacific represented a vast multitude of cultures and dimensions, "and that gives us an enormous advantage in developing solutions to regional issues as they arise".

"Because we achieve peace and stability when our member countries bring their own knowledge and experiences to the table and achieve consensus on policies that provide an enduring framework for our peaceful co-existence," Mr Konrote said.

"Policies that satisfy our mutual desire to achieve modernization, progress and prosperity."

Mr Konrote said over the last 25 years, this forum had helped make the Asia Pacific one of the most consequential and successful regions in the world.

"We have achieved a great many things and many greater accomplishments are on our horizon."