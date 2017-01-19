Archbishop: Move part of God's plan

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kiribati President Taneti Mamao hugs the Bishop of Anglican Church Winston Halapua at Naviavia Village. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

CLIMATE change has had environmental impacts, but it will not damage the loving relationship among the human race, says the Archbishop of Polynesia, the Right Reverend Winston Halapua.

Mr Halapua made the comment during Tuesday's meeting between villagers of Naviavia in Cakaudrove and Kiribati President Taneti Mamau.

Archbishop Halapua said God made man to care for each other and the sale of land to the Kiribati Government was an event already planned by God.

"The church does not work alone, but it works alongside the vanua, and the Government and the church looks after their neighbours," he said,

"The people of Kiribati were brought to Fiji to work and contribute to the economy, before the Melanesians and the Indo-Fijians came in.

"So you people are at home and have contributed to the economic and social development of this place."

Archbishop Halapua said the purchasing of land was part of the journey that started many centuries ago by the elders of Kiribati when they arrived to work in Fiji.

"God brought them here and God has also brought your team here today to complete the journey they started and you are home," he said.

"Nothing happens by accident in God's eyes."

The 5500 acres of land on Natoavatu Estate, beside the village, was purchased in 2014 as a result of the threat of rising sea levels.

The land will be used for investment and development projects.