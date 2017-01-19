Town works to improve settlements

/ Front page / News

THE Nasinu Town Council is working closely with the Department of Housing in improving the standard of living in informal settlements in the area, its CEO Akhtar Ali says.

Mr Ali said one of their projects last year was to provide these settlements with better access to facilities.

"The housing department has more responsibility towards the welfare of these settlements and that's why we are working with them. We managed to make driveways and footpaths in these areas," he said.

Mr Ali said they often faced difficulties in accessing some areas because of the congestion of houses and roads.

"Sometimes our trucks and maintenance team find it difficult to access the roads and houses while making these upgrades in these areas.

"Some of the houses are built too close to each other and when we make footpaths, there are a lot of problems in placing and navigating them in these places," he said.