Drainage focus

THERE is increased focus on road drainage as it is part of the solution to increasing the resilience of our road network system, says Fiji Roads Authority's chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

He said recent natural disasters and adverse weather highlighted the need for more sustainable and resilient roads in the country.

"We are looking at how we can improve drainage and our bridges and crossings to provide resilience in times of flood but we are constrained, to some degree, by existing topography and geography and some of the existing road network," he said.

"There are some roads within the country that, should we have a heavy rain event, will probably go under water and that's because the underlying plane is low-lying and flood-prone and the challenge for me and the authority is to be able to protect that road so that even though it does go under water, it doesn't completely fall apart and have to be rebuilt.

"Water and roads do not mix and you need to have some drainage.

"There are techniques that you can use to reduce the impact of flooding on the roads but they become extremely expensive and that's a balance that we have to try and achieve," Mr Hutchinson said.

the authority also had to prioritise which bridges, crossings and roads to work on first in relation to the communities and number of people that used it daily.

He said the organisation was currently working on a three-year forward plan budget for its projects and programs.