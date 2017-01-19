Rural roads repair

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority working on repairs along the Kings Road outside Nausori. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Fiji Roads Authority has strengthened its collaboration with local stakeholders through the rural roads program to address divisional and municipal road priorities.

FRA's chief executive officer John Hutchinson said this was part of the organisation's focus on engaging with local authorities that also benefited from the road network system.

"Realistically, FRA has been criticised in the past, probably reasonably so, for not having enough consultation on our works program," he said. "That changed and we went out and had an extensive range of consultations with the commissioners and established a three-year work program for the rural roads program.

"We are working on that program and sometimes we get asked by people for work on certain roads and if it is not on the program we tell them to have discussions with the relevant commissioner because they are the ones driving the program."

Mr Hutchinson said the authority would change its roadworks priorities according to the plans set out by the divisional commissioners.

"I have also now done the same thing with local towns and municipalities. I now have their list of priorities for works in each of their authorities for the next three years and 11 out of the 13 local authorities have responded."