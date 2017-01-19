Rent freeze breaches, complaints noted

/ Front page / News

THE Commerce Commission recorded 64 cases of breaches of the rent freeze in 2016 and these included non-issuance of receipts and agreements.

Commerce Commission chief executive officer John Abraham said they also recorded 234 formal and 226 informal complaints in 2016.

He made the comments after the commission highlighted on Saturday that they would embark on awareness for both landlords and tenants regarding their respective responsibilities.

Mr Abraham also said the commission had issued a further 67 spot fines and 240 bookings in 2016, with these cases including matters relating to rents.

"Under the rent freeze period, properties under residential tenancy may not increase the rent charged," he said.

"The exception to this is first letting. First letting refers to letting of property for the first time and not when tenants change.

"Rent increase restriction is fixed on the property, so evicting tenants and getting new tenants will not enable an increase in rent."

Mr Abraham earlier said the commission was drafting a Landlords and Tenants Act in the first half of 2017.

"Now this Landlords and Tenants Act will incorporate all issues surrounding residential tenancy for starters.

"A technical working group has been set up and the commission is working on it and the commission will soon be publishing dates for the public consultations as well."