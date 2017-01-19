Dust in water tanks

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Setareki Vakayadra of Bautikina showing the dirty water from his water tank due to the dust from cars passing throught the new by pass road in Tailevu yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

RESIDENTS along the Bau tikina bypass from Kings Rd to Raralevu, Nausori are concerned that motorists driving above the speed limit have caused dust to rise and settle in their water tanks.

Setareki Vakayadra, speaking on behalf of the Bau tikina community, claimed that despite the numerous speed limit signs of 30-kilometres per hour, motorists still travelled at high speed along the road.

"It is obvious that they are travelling at high speed because so much dust rises and enters our water tanks and this is an issue for us because this is our main source of water," he said.

"Our tanks are about five metres away but the dust still manages to get in and colour our water a dirty brown.

"We all know that this is an important road as it connects people but we just want drivers to carefully follow the speed limit signs that are placed along the bypass."

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said police and the Land Transport Authority have been monitoring speed and road enforcement since December 18 and are continuing to do so.

"Enforcement of speed limits is police and LTA responsibility and they are maintaining a 24-hour presence," Mr Hutchinson said.

Police director traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahesh Mishra said the police was working closely with FRA to ensure users followed the road rules along the bypass.