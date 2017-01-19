Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 19 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dust in water tanks

Charlene Lanyon
Thursday, January 19, 2017

RESIDENTS along the Bau tikina bypass from Kings Rd to Raralevu, Nausori are concerned that motorists driving above the speed limit have caused dust to rise and settle in their water tanks.

Setareki Vakayadra, speaking on behalf of the Bau tikina community, claimed that despite the numerous speed limit signs of 30-kilometres per hour, motorists still travelled at high speed along the road.

"It is obvious that they are travelling at high speed because so much dust rises and enters our water tanks and this is an issue for us because this is our main source of water," he said.

"Our tanks are about five metres away but the dust still manages to get in and colour our water a dirty brown.

"We all know that this is an important road as it connects people but we just want drivers to carefully follow the speed limit signs that are placed along the bypass."

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said police and the Land Transport Authority have been monitoring speed and road enforcement since December 18 and are continuing to do so.

"Enforcement of speed limits is police and LTA responsibility and they are maintaining a 24-hour presence," Mr Hutchinson said.

Police director traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahesh Mishra said the police was working closely with FRA to ensure users followed the road rules along the bypass.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Facebook defamation
  2. Tribunal rules on title
  3. Educating your child
  4. Poll plan
  5. Put differences aside, says chief
  6. Date set for national census
  7. Champion on track in youth 7s
  8. New learning centre for kindergarten students
  9. Publication date set
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  8. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  9. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)