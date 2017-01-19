Pacific Harbour from adventure to entertainment

/ Front page / News

IN the '70s, Pacific Harbour was regarded by locals as the pulse of the local entertainment industry.

Clubs such as the Boom Boom Room and The Ghetto enticed music lovers from across the east and west coast to the then booming tourist haven.

Now known as the Adventure Capital of Fiji, Pacific Harbour was also a renowned entertainment centre about 40 years ago, boasting performances by musicians heralded as some of the best in the country.

The Flagship Beachcomber Hotel (now The Pearl) was the centrepiece of the Pacific Coast and people travelled from as far as Suva and Nadi to witness the musical genius of the house band.

Before he gained renown as a jazz-fusion guitarist, Robert Verma was the vibraphonist in the group that performed there.

"I consider myself so blessed to have been a member of the band that opened that hotel in 1971," the 72-year-old shared.

"We had an incredible line-up of musicians, with the legend himself, Tom Mawi, on lead guitar and his brothers Simi "Shucks" Rabaka on saxophone, Ben Rabaka on drums, and Marika on bass guitar.

"I played vibraphone and we had Stino Tokona as the lead vocalist."

Before making their tracks from the Suva circuit to Pacific Harbour, the band held a residency at a night club called Bula Talei in the Capital City and also had a stint at the Tradewinds Hotel (now Novotel Lami).

"Tony Kapio played drums in the original group and when we came across to Pac Harbour, he was replaced by Ben Rabaka."

It was at the Tradewinds where the band members came under the tutelage of Australian music director, Ray Glover.

"He was brought over from Australia by Tony Philp to raise the level of musicianship of the locals that performed at the Tradewinds.

"The band, at that time, was called Sandalwood Rhythm.

"Tony thought it would benefit the industry if we improved our stage performance and under Ray's leadership we learnt how to read music and how to deliver a show instead of just playing music.

"Because they already had a guitarist in Mawi, I was asked to play vibes.

"It was a real challenge crossing over from guitar to vibraphone but I took it up because the vibes fascinated me.

"I loved the ambience of the instrument and how you could coax out different tones depending on where and how hard you struck the keys.

"I still use vibraphone sounds when I play my synthesiser guitar nowadays because I still think it is a very relevant sound in today's music."

The slick performances of the group caught the attention of the management at the Flagship Beachcomber Hotel.

"Stino had managed to land a job as the public relations officer at the hotel and he was the one who convinced management that the Travelodge band would be a perfect fit for the Flagship Beachcomber," Verma recollected.

"And when we came across from Lami to Pacific Harbour, we were joined by Ben Rabaka on the drums and one thing I can tell you is that nobody can swing like him.

"Just recently, we gigged together at the Baka Blues Cafe in the Arts Village and even though he's 76 years old, Ben's still got it."

The Pacific Harbour band became so popular that people from as far as Nadi made the four-hour journey to the hotel to soak in the sounds that the group concocted together seven nights a week.

"It was an amazing time for music and for Pacific Harbour especially.

"And on occasion we had some incredible musicians and singers drop in to have a jam, people like Charles Scott — a highly skilled clarinet player, Albert Bailey would also come in and sing some jazz standards and even the maÃ®tre de, an Italian guy called Tony would sing a few numbers.

"There was also Alex Wendt, he was a sales and marketing executive for Pacific Harbour, he used to sing with us from time to time.

"Alex used to perform regularly at the original Man Friday Club — where Traps sits today — and it was a huge learning curve for me listening to these great musicians and performers."

In 1974, a businessman called Mike Hickey came to Fiji from Hawaii and opened a nightclub at the Flagship Beachcomber called the Boom Boom Room.

"It was situated where they have the spa at The Pearl today and it was a soundproofed and airconditioned club where people could dance until the early hours of the morning.

"Mike brought in Ski Bainimarama and his partner, a part-Maori girl called Sonya, and they used to perform there as Sonya and Ski.

"The place was always popular with the gang who used to party hard.

"He also opened up the Golf Club and had another guitarist, Naca, who also had a great band called Mary Jane that used to play a lot of Carol King and Doobie Brothers numbers.

"And that was the appeal that Pacific Harbour had, it gave tourists and locals the whole range of options — they could relax and chill to the best live music or they could go and dance their brains out if they wanted to do that.

"And when Manoa Rasigatale brought in his magical live meke performances at the Arts and Cultural Village in the late '70s, it added another dimension in terms of entertainment.

"They used to hold their meke shows at night under flood-lights and it just added to the mystery and mystique of Pacific Harbour.

"One of the biggest attractions at the place was the live carving that used to be done there.

"Tourists would sit around and have a coffee or a few drinks and just watch the local experts fashion a piece of timber into beautiful artefacts. When it came to the complete holiday experience, Pacific Harbour offered it all."

Around '75, Verma hooked up with Hickey and the duo took over the lease of an entertainment spot called The Menzies Club.

Situated on the Queens Rd just past the bridge on the left while travelling towards Nadi, the duo changed the name of the venue to The Ghetto.

"And that place was jam-packed and it rocked every night.

"Apart from the tourists who came down to mingle with the locals, musicians that were performing around Pacific Harbour — and even Suva — would find their way there just to have a jam with a guy called Romulo from Galoa Village.

"Mike and I hired him and a few boys to play there and after our gig at the Flagship Beachcomber, Sakiusa Bulicokocoko and I used to go down and just let loose and jam.

"There was so much movement in Pacific Harbour at that time and I just feel that if the place was marketed right, it would have grown and become much bigger in terms of tourism, entertainment and development than what it is today."

