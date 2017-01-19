Buddies assist new students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image USP Buddy program participants and fellow students. Picture: Supplied

THE First Year Experience (FYE) Buddy program which was launched last year at the University of the South Pacific (USP) continues to be a growing incentive for many new students.

The program involves existing university students who were each assigned 15 first year students whom they helped to adapt to university activities.

FYE co-ordinator Ronil Prasad said the first year of the buddy program was successful as it gave new students the reassurance there was someone available to guide them if they were in need.

"I know how difficult it is to start at a new place where everything feels foreign, but you are no longer a stranger the moment you meet a buddy," he said.

"Buddy Program is free of charge where on orientation day, buddies will take first year students on a tour around the school, they provide campus direction, give referrals to other respective departments and make lifetime friends."

Mr Prasad also said the buddies were prepared for the commencement of the academic year as they were trained to assist new students with their concerns.

Third year law student, Rachel Simmons said being a part of the program gave her a sense of satisfaction knowing that she was able to assist first year students to adapt to university life.

"There are a lot of programs that USP offers which new students are not aware of such as mentoring sessions, counselling sessions and we educate first year students on these benefits," she said.

"Some students studying here are far away from their homes so we try to motivate them daily to work hard in school and we even celebrate their birthdays to make them feel at home."

Buddies also participated in community work such as relief efforts after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

The number of buddies have increased to 250 students this year to cater for the increasing number of students enrolling at the school. USP orientation will be from January 30 to February 4.