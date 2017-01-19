Fiji Time: 11:40 AM on Thursday 19 January

Fiji Times

Local cartoons to help educate children

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, January 19, 2017

PLANS are afoot for the production of cartoons as an educational ground for Fijian children.

And the Ministry of Education is prepared to provide the necessary materials and contents for it to become a reality.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy made this undertaking on Monday while visiting Wainiyavu Primary School in Namosi.

"We just had a very good discussion with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) last week on our strategy to develop local cartoons," he said.

"All we need is for UNICEF to fund the expert to come and create the cartoon program as the copies made from the DVDs will be made at our expense and distributed to villages and early childhood centres."

Dr Reddy said the challenge was trying to hire a professional to develop the local cartoon program as there were no local experts.








