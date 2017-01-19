Parental guidelines

Fiji Time: 11:40 AM on Thursday 19 January

Litia Cava
Thursday, January 19, 2017

A parental engagement guideline has been designed for parents and teachers to ensure that children are thoroughly supported at home and school.

Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy said an abbreviated version of the guideline with the theme — Help us by helping your child — would be made accessible to all parents and teachers this week.

"The guideline advice parents on their roles and responsibilities before and after school; what they can discuss with school heads and teachers to support their child's learning; and how they can involve themselves in the various school activities," he said.

Dr Reddy said the Education Ministry noticed an improvement with parents in their involvement in their children's educational process when pillar four of the parental engagement framework and strategies was launched last year.

"There is no substitute for quality education and as we move towards an era of educational innovation and development, we intend to foster solid partnerships with all stakeholders of education and that includes our parents."

He has also urged parents to support their children this new school year.








