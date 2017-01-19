Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 19 January

Namosimalua to respond to NFP request

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, January 19, 2017

SECRETARY General to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua says they will respond to the National Federation Party's request for a breakdown of parliamentary allowances paid on old rates after the Asia Pacific Parliamentarians Forum in Sigatoka.

The NFP had made the request after deciding they would only take the increased allowances voted on by parliamentarians last year provided they are able to calculate the earlier lower rate and gave the remainder to charity.

NFP parliamentarians Professor Biman Prasad and Prem Singh were the only two parliamentarians to vote against increased allowances for parliamentarians contained in the Parliamentary Remunerations Decree 2014 and had said they would not accept the increased allowances.

"I've received the letter from National Federation Party, but will respond once we are done here at the Asia Pacific Parliamentarians Forum," Mrs Namosimalua said on Tuesday.

Professor Prasad and Mr Singh-in their request for the breakdown of allowances at the old rate-had outlined their plans for the money.

"We have decided the excess allowances paid under the new rate from the old rate will be deposited into the NFP Relief and Welfare Account to be used for charitable, welfare and relief purposes," they said.

"We will therefore not personally and financially benefit from the increased emoluments paid to us, in conformity to our principles, the reasons espoused during debate on the Emoluments Motion in Parliament on September 29, 2016 and our vote against the Motion."

The forum ended yesterday afternoon.








