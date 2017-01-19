Poll body's term ends

/ Front page / News

THE term of the Fijian Electoral Commission has ended.

This was confirmed by the former chairman of the commission, Chen Bunn Young.

"We finished off on January 9 (2017). Our term was for three years," he said.

"Our appointments have come to an end and we are not commissioners any more."

The commission was appointed on January 9, 2014, by the former president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, in accordance with Part C, Section 75 of the Fijian Constitution to develop the roadmap for the September 2014 General Election.

The commission had seven members — Father David Arms, Alisi Daurewa, Professor Vijay Naidu, Jenny Seeto, James Sowane, Larry Thomas and Mr Young as the chairperson.

According to the 2014 annual report of the commission from January to December 2014, it used 31 per cent of the budgeted allocation of $107,760.

In its report, the commission highlighted that its work in 2014 was affected by the lack of services of an independent legal adviser.

The commission made several recommendations to improve electoral process and outcomes including amendments to the electoral provisions of the 2013 Constitution relating to the threshold of 5 per cent of votes cast, time period between the issue writ and polling and by-election.