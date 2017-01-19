FRA drainage budget runs low

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Poor road drainage along Hospital road in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

IN an effort to address poor drainage across roads in Vanua Levu, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has used up bulk of the annual drainage budget, says FRA general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes.

He made the comment in response to complaints of poor drainage and poor roads by some residents in the Northern Division.

"We are aware of all these road issues and the majority of the drains in Siberia Rd were thoroughly cleared and reformed only four months ago which was in September last year," he said.

Mr Goes said the authority was aware of the situation faced by residents of Siberia, Naselelevu and Korotari.

"Unfortunately, the rate of vegetation overgrowth gives the appearance that these drains are not maintained," he said.

"We are now programming roadside spraying to combat this overgrowth in an effort to keep the value of the major drainage works completed."

Mr Goes said the vegetation control by roadside spraying and regular mowing at localised low areas would be cleared as and when funds allow.

"The efforts to address poor drainage across Vanua Levu roads before December has used the bulk of our annual drainage budget and seen a significant reduction in bus company complaints until this recent tropical depression," he said.

"For drainage problems, the FRA is only responsible for roadside drainage work."