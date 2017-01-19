Fiji Time: 11:40 AM on Thursday 19 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA drainage budget runs low

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, January 19, 2017

IN an effort to address poor drainage across roads in Vanua Levu, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has used up bulk of the annual drainage budget, says FRA general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes.

He made the comment in response to complaints of poor drainage and poor roads by some residents in the Northern Division.

"We are aware of all these road issues and the majority of the drains in Siberia Rd were thoroughly cleared and reformed only four months ago which was in September last year," he said.

Mr Goes said the authority was aware of the situation faced by residents of Siberia, Naselelevu and Korotari.

"Unfortunately, the rate of vegetation overgrowth gives the appearance that these drains are not maintained," he said.

"We are now programming roadside spraying to combat this overgrowth in an effort to keep the value of the major drainage works completed."

Mr Goes said the vegetation control by roadside spraying and regular mowing at localised low areas would be cleared as and when funds allow.

"The efforts to address poor drainage across Vanua Levu roads before December has used the bulk of our annual drainage budget and seen a significant reduction in bus company complaints until this recent tropical depression," he said.

"For drainage problems, the FRA is only responsible for roadside drainage work."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Facebook defamation
  2. Tribunal rules on title
  3. Educating your child
  4. Poll plan
  5. Put differences aside, says chief
  6. Date set for national census
  7. Champion on track in youth 7s
  8. New learning centre for kindergarten students
  9. Publication date set
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  8. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  9. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)