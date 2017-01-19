Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 19 January

Father seeks justice

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, January 19, 2017

NIMILOTE Baleloa cannot look at photos of his deceased son Josefa without feeling a profound sense of loss.

Josefa was an escaped prisoner who according to Amnesty International was allegedly beaten in Suva in July 2008 by security personnel and died from his injuries several weeks later.

No charges were laid in relation to his death and Mr Baleloa says he has not been able to find the legal file detailing the investigations into his son's death despite being told by authorities to check at court registries and police stations.

Mr Baleloa said he would not rest in his search, adding he was looking for a lawyer to continue his fight for justice. But his search has so far been difficult.

With the lack of funds, Mr Baleloa says he is hoping to find a lawyer who will fight his battle for justice pro bono.

"It is not easy for me now. Every time I look at his photos when he was admitted in the hospital, it is very difficult. This was my son. I want justice."








