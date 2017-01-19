Forum endorses motions

/ Front page / News

TWENTY-ONE resolutions were endorsed by members of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentarian Forum at the closing of its 25th annual meeting in Sigatoka yesterday.

The resolutions included recognising that dialogue among parliamentarians was an essential instrument of democracy and that its development was an indispensable condition for solving pressing problems of the modern world.

It was also crucial to ensuring women's participation at all levels of political and public life, and strongly encouraged APPF member states to work together for an integrated approach to sustainable practices of farming, fisheries, and aquaculture.

Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni said a majority of the endorsed resolutions were relevant to Fiji and countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

She said one such resolution endorsed was the threat posed by climate change, global pollution levels and the wellbeing of all people.