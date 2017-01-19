Police probe MSAF claims

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force is investigating a report about ships claiming to be registered in Fiji using falsified documents.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday confirmed a report had been lodged with them and the Criminal Investigations Department was investigating the matter.

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) chief executive officer John Tunidau said they had notified the police and the Tokyo MOU about the matter.

The Tokyo MOU is one of the most active regional port State control (PSC) organisations in the world that is aimed at eliminating substandard shipping to promote maritime safety and protect the marine environment among its many other objectives.

"Fiji has a closed registry and is not an open registry and as such foreign ships claiming Fiji is their Flag State is doing so fraudulently," he said.

According to a statement from MSAF, an open registry is a practice where foreign shipowners register their ship in another State.

"MSAF has submitted all the information to the Fiji Police Force who will now investigate the matter, and Tokyo MOU who will disseminate the information to other member states," the statement read.