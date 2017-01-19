Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 19 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$26,000 to help boost cancer fight

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, January 19, 2017

NEWWorld Supermarket gave $26,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society yesterday.

Fiji Cancer Society manager Belinda Chan said the gift would be used to provide transportation and medication for cancer patients.

"We are also looking at sourcing medical equipment such as biopsy guns for hospitals to help with testing and we're hoping to get details sorted with our supplier," she said.

"Transportation will also be rolling out in Labasa and the nurse in Labasa is already using the transport to visit her patients."

She says the society will use the funds to buy medication for cancer patients because there are some drugs not in the free-drug list.

Newworld Supermarket marketing co-ordinator Maawiya Begum said this was the company's biggest charity drive.

"All initiatives began when we decided to do something different and give back to the community and that's when we contacted the society to express our interest in supporting awareness programs, patient support and family service," she said.

"We brought in merchandise from which 50 cents from the sale was donated. Some of our staff also shaved their heads to raise awareness and we collected tins at every register in our stores."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Facebook defamation
  2. Tribunal rules on title
  3. Educating your child
  4. Poll plan
  5. Put differences aside, says chief
  6. Date set for national census
  7. Champion on track in youth 7s
  8. New learning centre for kindergarten students
  9. Publication date set
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  8. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  9. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)