$26,000 to help boost cancer fight

NEWWorld Supermarket gave $26,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society yesterday.

Fiji Cancer Society manager Belinda Chan said the gift would be used to provide transportation and medication for cancer patients.

"We are also looking at sourcing medical equipment such as biopsy guns for hospitals to help with testing and we're hoping to get details sorted with our supplier," she said.

"Transportation will also be rolling out in Labasa and the nurse in Labasa is already using the transport to visit her patients."

She says the society will use the funds to buy medication for cancer patients because there are some drugs not in the free-drug list.

Newworld Supermarket marketing co-ordinator Maawiya Begum said this was the company's biggest charity drive.

"All initiatives began when we decided to do something different and give back to the community and that's when we contacted the society to express our interest in supporting awareness programs, patient support and family service," she said.

"We brought in merchandise from which 50 cents from the sale was donated. Some of our staff also shaved their heads to raise awareness and we collected tins at every register in our stores."