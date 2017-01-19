Fiji Time: 11:40 AM on Thursday 19 January

Hall bids goodbye

Aqela Susu
Thursday, January 19, 2017

AFTER six years of looking after the welfare of Fijian British Army soldiers, Major Jim Hall is finally returning to the United Kingdom.

Maj Hall, who was the British Army Support Officer at the British High Commission, was accorded a traditional farewell at the British Legion office in Suva yesterday by families of fallen and former soldiers.

While receiving a tabua presented by former soldiers and families, Maj Hall shed tears as he looked back on the years he spent looking after these families.

Reminiscing on the years of his work in Fiji, Maj Hall described his stint in Fiji as one he would never forget.

"I've been fortunate to travel the world but I will leave Fiji with the fondest of memories of all the countries that I've visited," he said.

His work in Fiji involved relaying the news of deaths of British Army soldiers to their families and looking after the families of those whose husbands, sons and fathers died while serving in the army.

"It was not an easy job," he said. "It was a wonderful experience. I wouldn't have regretted taking this on."

Maj Hall has also travelled to Kadavu and other areas around the country visiting families of fallen and former soldiers. He said he would miss the friendliness of the Fijian people.

"What Fiji needs to realise is that people talk about the beaches and the wonderful weather. There are a lot of countries in the world that have just that but they have not got its people. The gold of this country are its people and I hope they retain their culture and their tradition."








