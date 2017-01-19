Fiji Time: 11:40 AM on Thursday 19 January

Increase in rate of new TB cases

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, January 19, 2017

THERE has been a steady increase in the rate of new tuberculosis cases in Fiji, says Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alexander O'Connor.

He said since 2007, the country experienced an alarming increase of TB within the 25 to 44 age groups.

"These numbers have been attributed to recent and ongoing infections," he said.

"Despite diagnosing and treating over 350 cases every year, our case detection rate stands at 70 per cent. "This translates to approximately 100 people who have TB and are still out there in the communities spreading the infection to their work mates, friends and families."

Mr O'Connor said the fourth TB manual launched in Sigatoka this week would assist the ministry in detecting TB cases in the country.

"This manual provides guidance to the program on how to track and treat missed cases, using strategies like contact tracing and active screening by working with primary health and private health care providers."

According to the ministry, the initiative is part of its National TB Strategic Plan for 2015 to 2020. The framework has enabled the ministry to partner with international organisations in establishing five TB diagnostic centres in the four divisions.








