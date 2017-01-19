Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 19 January

Civoniceva foundation helps out

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, January 19, 2017

REPRESENTATIVES of the Petero Civoniceva foundation gave more than 450 school bags to children in three schools in Rakiraki earlier this week.

Foundation co-founder Lauren Jagger said they had set up GoFundMe appeal page as an initiative to help victims of the cyclone.

The three schools assisted include Rakiraki District School, Navatu and Naria Primary School.

"After Cyclone Winston hit, the foundation created a GoFundMe appeal to help the victims of the cyclone and as a foundation they decided they could help alleviate the cost of school supplies for these families," she said.

"Each bag contained a pencil case, pencil, workbook and the foundation's children's book The Fijian Hero.

"The foundation felt that this was a way in which they could contribute something tangible to families affected.

Upon distribution, co-founder Chris Tomlinson said they were pleased to be greeted by smiling faces.

"It was a very heart-warming day in which we could help so many children and their families."

The foundation also distributed 20 bags for children at Treasure House Orphanage in Nadi and hope to make another round of distributions in Rakiraki next month.








