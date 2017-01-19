Fundraiser for elderly

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Nagatagata in Savatu, Ba are planning to set up a fundraising initiative to help the elderly whose homes were damaged during Cyclone Winston.

The project is called Nagatagata Cyclone Winston Relief Fund and the plan involves raising $28,000 to fund the reconstructions of four homes.

Project chairman Joasa Yacakuru said 11 families in the village were still without homes.

"Some are living in tents donated by the Chinese which are now worn out, and others are in temporary shelters.

"The initial fundraising project is just for the elderly residents who are living in tents or temporary shelters.

"For each house, the $7000 would cover the purchase of roofing iron, cement, treated corner posts, wall boards, windows, nails, hinges, electric wiring, switches sockets and service panel, other hardware, plus transportation of these supplies from Tavua."

Mr Yacakuru said most of the construction work would be conducted by the villagers themselves.