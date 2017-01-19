iTaukei culture study

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image University of Fiji Centre for iTaukei Studies students prepare to perform a traditional dance as part of their curriculum requirements. Picture: SUPPLIED

PROTECTING iTaukei culture and ensuring its longevity is one of the main objectives of the iTaukei program offered at the University of Fiji's Saweni campus in Lautoka.

UniFiji Centre for iTaukei studies lecturer, Amelia Tuilevuka said there was a need to safeguard and maintain the traditional iTaukei customs and culture.

She said one of the important ways to achieve this was to obtain a formal education in iTaukei culture.

She said a major challenge for the learning centre was finding students who were motivated to take up the language and culture courses offered in the area of iTaukei studies.

"We are trying to get our iTaukei students to be interested because it looks like students relate more to the Western culture and they want jobs that are highly paid but they do not seem to see the value of how we can safeguard our culture."

She said the university would engage in community outreach programs with the assistance of district officers to reach out to potential students.

"When we go to these villages, we need not only go there to explain about what we are doing but to inspire the younger generation and help them understand the importance of their identity and their culture."

Some of the courses offered at UniFiji include — Diploma in iTaukei Language and Culture (16 courses), Diploma in Teaching iTaukei Language, Literature and Culture (Secondary), Bachelor of Arts (Double major in iTaukei and LLC) and Bachelor of Arts (Double major in iTaukei and Management).

Registrations for the courses have begun and were carried out at the university's Saweni and Suva campuses.