Calls for an airstrip on Kiribati's Ocean Island

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, January 19, 2017

RABI Island administrator Karia Christopher has asked the Kiribati Government to build an airstrip on Ocean Island, the home of the Banabans.

The Rabi administration is financially supporting their families on Ocean Island whom they have not seen for many decades.

Mr Karia said having an airstrip would help with frequent visits to the island.

The families on Ocean Island were sent back there from Rabi in 1975 to occupy the island when phosphate mining ended.

"Our council sent them back to occupy our island and look after it so we have been supporting them financially," he said.

"And we continue to support them until today because the land is not fertile to plant food.

"Our families there have depended on food supply from Tarawa so we have asked the Kiribati President and his team if they could build an airstrip."

Mr Karia said travelling by boat to Ocean Island would take about three days and families could not afford the high costs.

"If an airstrip is built, it would surely take many of us over to our motherland for frequent visits," he said.

"We are also happy to have the Kiribati delegation in Rabi as this will strengthen the bond with them.

"Ocean Island now belongs to Kiribati Island and we are glad to be part of their government."








